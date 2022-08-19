LAKE CITY — Lake City’s night float event is back on.
According to a Facebook post by the event organizers, the night float has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, Aug. 27. Originally, the event was scheduled for Aug. 13, but was postponed due to the weather.
All other event details remain the same. Event organizer Chris Stronach said the night float will take place at 7 p.m. at the Missaukee County Park. Participants will be required to have at least two glow sticks on their canoes or kayaks and a life jacket.
Similar to last year’s event, Stronach said they are partnering with a local nonprofit. This year’s nonprofit is Friends for Students of LC Schools, an organization dedicated to helping obtain school supplies, clothing, and other items for students in need.
“It’s been one of those groups that thrives on donations,” Stronach said. “And with times getting harder and harder, things getting more and more expensive for some families in the community, we just want to do our part to help out where we can.”
Stronach said they’ll have a blue tent set up where people can register.
“There is no cost for registration,” Stronach said. “Just a donation to Friends for Students of Lake City Schools.”
For donations, Friends for Students of Lake City Schools founder Kristine Keller said she’s looking for school supplies and clothing for elementary students like socks, underwear, leggings and sweatpants. Keller said she’s also looking for individually wrapped snacks for teachers and counselors to hand out to their students.
After registering people will receive a number to place on their boat for judging purposes, Stronach said. Night float participants will also be allowed to park in the parking lot for free.
After giving everyone time to decorate their boats, Stronach said the night float will begin at around 9 p.m. Since no boats are allowed on the beach they’ll be departing from the grassy area west of the beach.
Spectators can watch the event from the county and city parks. Stronach said those watching from Miltner Park may also catch a quick glimpse of the float.
If spectators want to watch the event from the county park they will have to pay the $4 parking fee.
Hammer’s and the Town Pump will be judging boats. After the event is done, he said one winner will receive a $25 gift card to Hammers.
“We’ll drop off writing utensils at Hammers Pub and the Town Pump,” Stronach said. “Anybody can go in and pick up their official tally sheet on the best boat that way we have a wider opinion on the best boat.”
As the event comes together, Stronach said they’re always looking for people to help out. Those interested can reach out on the group’s Facebook page (Building Communities — One Event at a Time) or email them at buildingcommunitieslc@gmail.com.
With the night float still set to take place, Stronach said he is looking forward to seeing people come out and have a good time.
“I think we’ll have a great turnout for our community and a great turnout for the students within our schools,” Stronach said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.