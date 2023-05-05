LAKE CITY — Worshipers were blessed with warm weather as dozens came together for the National Day of Prayer Thursday.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church Pastor Gregory DuBois led worshippers in prayer at the Missaukee County Courthouse.
The event is observed annually on the first Thursday in May.
“A National Day of Prayer means a lot because it means that millions of Christian citizens all over the whole nation are praying today, especially for God’s blessing upon our land,” DuBois said.
This year’s theme for the National Day of Prayer was James 5:16B, which states “the effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” DuBois said this means we are all made righteous in Christ and by our shared faith, we are righteous people.
“We are the ones who are therefore called to be good citizens of our land by praying for the prosperity and blessing of our land,” he said.
After an opening prayer, DuBois read President Joe Biden’s speech proclaiming Thursday, May 4, as a National Day of Prayer. DuBois handed the microphone to Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis, who also proclaimed Thursday as a National Day of Prayer for the city.
The microphone was then opened up to the public and people took time to pray for the community, local government, first responders and those affected by different current issues facing the country.
Lake City’s National Day of Prayer concluded with the singing of God Bless America.
While there are different congregations in the area, DuBois said they are all parts of the one body of Christ. With dozens of people coming out to pray, he said it shows there’s only one church in Lake City.
“What I like most of all is when there are no denominational differences,” he said. “We’re all brothers and sisters in the Lord and we express that whenever we come together in a public way like this, and I just love it.”
