LAKE CITY — Building Communities — One Event At A Time and 2 The Moon Bakery are teaming up to bring a new weekly music event for local artists.
The event, Saturday Night Under The Moon, will hold its first gathering on Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 2 The Moon Bakery in downtown Lake City. The cost is free, and event organizers are excited to kick things off Saturday night.
“We want kids to have a safe place to play (music) because they can’t go play at really any of our other businesses because they serve alcohol,” event organizer Chris Stronach said.
Stronach said the purpose of the event is to give local artists a quiet, intimate setting to play acoustic music for the community to enjoy. Though Saturday’s gathering will only involve music, he said they want to expand things to include poetry and storytelling.
“I think what we’re gonna do at this first one is we’re gonna make this one acoustic music,” Stronach said. “Then as we build this up, we’ll be able to split that time down the middle. First half is going to be acoustic music, back half is going to be poetry reading or something like that.”
When 2 The Moon Bakery head chef and co-owner Nathanial Sigsbey was approached by Stronach with the idea, he said that he liked the idea and echoed Stronach’s aspirations.
“Growing up in Traverse, I went to a lot of storytelling places like that, and I think that’d be kind of cool to get people in here to kind of tell stories, do poetry, something like that,” Sigsbey said. “I don’t think there’s anything in this town that really offers that, and I think that’d be kind of cool.”
With the first gathering coming up, Stronach said they are looking for some local artists to come out and be a part of their new endeavor.
“Dave Bro, who played at our lantern-lit walk and every other event, is going to start it off,” Stronach said. “We are looking for the youth in the community to reach out.”
Since the event is two hours, Stronach said they would like the artists to come with a 30-minute set and to bring their own equipment (mic stands, instruments, etc.). He said they are working on being able to provide musical equipment for future events.
Those interested in performing need to visit the Building Communities — One Event At A Time Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Building-Communities-One-Event-at-a-Time-102308572176525) and leave a comment of their post about the event.
Since it is only two hours, Stronach said they will be in communication with artists who don’t perform that night and reschedule them for another weekend.
Due to the size of the bakery, Stronach said they are limiting the number of spectators to 30. He said they would like to rotate people in and out to allow for new spectators to come in and enjoy the music.
Though the kitchen will be closed, Sigsbey said they are offering leftover baked goods from the day, drinks from their Grab ‘N Go cooler, hot chocolate, and coffee for sale. Since the employees are coming in on their own time, Sigsbey said a portion of the sales will go to them, as well as the artists.
He also encouraged people to donate if they like what they hear.
“It goes to the people that are here trying to put this together and the people that come and want to play,” Sigsbey said. “We want to give them whatever we can.”
As the event organizers prepare for the event, Stronach said they hope to see some local artists come out and for the community to show its support.
“What we hope for the community to get out of this event is growing our youth within their abilities,” Stronach said. “We want to give people an opportunity to hang out at a cool spot and just do their thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.