LAKE CITY — Lake City has paid back its fire department.
The city paid the Lake City Area Fire Department $154,748.03 in back pay after a budgeting error was discovered by Lake Township.
Now, the error has been rectified.
“We’re happy that it’s behind us, and we’re moving forward,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said.
It was discovered Lake City was supposed to be paying 33% of the fire department’s budget, while Lake Township paid the other 67%. Instead, the city was paying $15,000 for the last 12 years.
This year’s budget was also incorrect, but a correction was able to be made.
While Lake City was the one doing the budget every year, Ardis said the fire board was supposed to be doing it according to the agreement between the city, the board and Lake Township.
After completing the budget, he said the fire board was supposed to present it and the three parties involved would approve it.
“There were three parties who were all responsible for that,” Ardis said. “Everyone had a hand in the mistake that was made in the last 12 years. No one read the agreement.”
Now that the money has been paid back, Ardis said the agreement has been handed out to the parties involved to ensure it’s followed. The fire board will now be responsible for the budget as stated in the agreement.
Since the agreement is expired, Ardis said they will need to review it.
