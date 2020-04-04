LAKE CITY — Don’s American Pizza has been donating pizza and bread to families in need during the "Stay Home" order over coronavirus.
Don Fluture, owner of Don’s American Pizza, was initially unsure if he was going to remain open at all.
“It’s been a struggle too,‘ he said. “Do we stay or don’t we stay.‘ After deciding to remain open for takeout, he heard that some stores didn’t even have bread. “I thought, well I can make bread,‘ he said.
This is his third week providing free loaves to customers. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response, he has extended this to include 14-inch pizzas as well. He said that after hearing about what he was doing, a lot of people wanted to help. “We had planned to do this just on our own and the community has just stepped up so much,‘ he said.
Not only have churches in the area contributed to make Fluture’s food donations financially possible, but other customers have donated as well.
“[Donation] was something we never pushed,‘ Fluture said. “We almost discourage them, but people want to help."
Many customers are coming in to buy one pizza but pay for two in order to cover the cost for someone else. Fluture said that the outpouring of support was unexpected and has enabled him to help more people.
“I wasn’t sure what the response would be, but it's very humbling. It's really touched us,‘ he said. “The more we do, the more we have been blessed. The more we’re blessed, the more we can do.‘
Don’s sister-in-law, Colleen Schroeder, said that it’s one less meal people have to worry about. She said that many are waiting for their stimulus check to arrive or have kids to feed.
“We knew we were going to be slammed, but it’s a feel good,‘ she said.
“We just want to help,‘ Fluture said. “We are trying to do more.‘
Fluture said that he wants to have something in place for Easter as well. Right now he is thinking about making dinner rolls available or having some candy for kids, especially since events like Easter egg hunts won't be happening with the lockdown. For now he plans to continue helping out people in the community with food until the lockdown is over.
“It feels good to help somebody,‘ he said. “It’s just a matter of giving back.‘
Don’s American Pizza is open four days a week from Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fluture said that bread is given on Friday and Saturday, and pizza is given on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.
