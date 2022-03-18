LAKE CITY — The Lake City Council voted on a new blight ordinance and authorized the council to hire an ordinance enforcement officer during its meeting Monday night.
Council members Grant Elmquist and Ellen Selmer were present, but unable to vote due to attending the meeting virtually. The motion passed 3-1.
“At least 10 to a dozen people have all talked to me about blight,” Ardis said. “(And) how do we get people to clean up their yards.”
“So, what we’re going to do is, we made a blight ordinance ... and now we are going to hire an ordinance officer to help us.”
Though the new ordinance officer has the authority to write tickets, Ardis said the city wants the person to work with the community to help them clean their yards.
“He or she will be able to write tickets under the ordinances,” Ardis said. “But we don’t want to get to ticket writing. We want to get to how can we work with a community member who has a blighted building? How can we work with them to make it successful for everybody?”
“If somebody doesn’t have enough money to clean up their yard, we’ll work with maybe some churches to get them to come and help us or maybe the Honor Society at the school, do that as a project,” he added. “Something like that.”
Tracy Bartz, who voted against the new officer and new blight ordinance, said she believes it doesn’t have a set criteria and leaves too much room for interpretation.
“When it comes to laws and ordinances, people need to know the certainty of that law,” Bartz said during the meeting. “They need to know the behavior that is expected of them. When the malleable, it can mean no certainty for the people, and there’s no end to it because it can become whatever it is.”
With the resolutions passed, Bartz said the council discussed speaking with the officer and explaining what they’re looking for them to do.
“It’s my job now and the city council to work with them and hopefully set the boundaries where it’s fair to everyone,” Bartz said.
With the new officer, Ardis said they are looking to hire a part-time retired police officer by the summer.
While the city works on that, Ardis said they want to begin working with the community to identify what areas need to be cleaned.
“We want our city to be nice, presentable, clean,” Ardis said. “We’re not here to enforce and beat on people’s heads. We’re here to help them identify and take pride in our community.”
