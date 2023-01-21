LAKE CITY — It is that time of the year once again.
The 11th annual Polar Plunge in Lake City is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. After raising a record $33,000 at last year’s event, Wertz Warriors member Ken Mattei said they are hoping to exceed their goal again.
“We’re shooting for $20,000 again this year and we’re hoping to go above and beyond from last year,” he said.
Every year, the Special Olympics holds a polar plunge at the Town Pump Saloon to support its athletes. Mattei said a portion of the money goes to the Torch Run, which is a campaign set up by law enforcement to support the Special Olympics. The money is then used to help fund several summer and fall events for the Special Olympics.
Another portion goes toward a grant set up by the Wertz Warriors. Mattei said athletes can apply for the grant to pay for equipment, transportation, and other needs. Part of the money also helps fund the Special Olympics Winter Games up in Traverse City.
Registration for the 2023 Polar Plunge can be done online at plungemi.org. From there, people can search for the Lake City event and others going on throughout the state.
“Normally we average about between 90 to 100 plungers each year,” Mattei said. “If we get more, that’s great.”
There will be more opportunities to register. Mattei said on Friday, Feb. 10, they are holding a pre-plunge party at the Town Pump Saloon in downtown Lake City from 7-9 p.m.
The plunge itself is set for Feb. 12. Mattei said registration will open at 1 p.m. at the Town Pump. At 2 p.m., plungers will parade over to Lake Missaukee and jump into the water one at a time.
If the weather warms up and the event can’t be held on the lake, Mattei said they will have plungers line up along the beach and rush into the water for a few seconds.
“We’ve got a dive team in the water,” he said. “We’ve got the fire department EMS from Missaukee county there. So we take all safety precautions and watch to make sure nothing happens to any of our divers.”
The After Splash Bash will take place immediately following the plunge. Mattei said they will hand out a series of awards including the best costume, youngest and oldest plungers, and the most money raised by an individual, by a family, and by a team.
Those who raise $100 or more will receive a free T-shirt and meal. Mattei said people will also have an opportunity to pick from a catalog of other items based on how much they raised.
“It could be anywhere from sweatshirts to throw blankets, mugs, water bottles,” he said.
With dozens of returning and new plungers expected this year, Mattei said he is excited to see the community come together for the plunge once again.
“We just encourage folks to come on and join the fun for the day,” he said. “If you don’t want to plunge, consider donating to a certain plunger. If you are coming on board and you’re plunging for the first time, have a great time.”
