LAKE CITY — Cattle grazing in the field is a common sight when driving past area farms.
The Lake City Research Center would like to study the impact those cattle are having on soil health and how improved grazing management can benefit the environment and farmers.
Faculty Director and Michigan State University Professor Jason Rowntree said the center hosted around 30 scientists from the U.S. and U.K. this past summer. These scientists spent time setting up instrumentation around the center’s farm to monitor energy flow, carbon dioxide, water cycling and biodiversity throughout the farm.
Rowntree said they also implemented management techniques for cow grazing onto the sites. He said one group is using the standard approach, which allows the cows to continuously graze. The another group is using an adaptive approach, which limits how long the cows can graze and allows for longer plant recovery time.
The point of all this work is to understand the cattle’s impact on farmland and the environment.
“At Lake City over the last 12 years, we’ve actually seen significant improvements in our soil, carbon and overall function of our land there at the farm,” Rowntree said. “And so with that framework, we’re very interested in how cattle management impacts the ecological function of the land.”
Rowntree said the research is part of their Metrics, Management and Monitoring: An Investigation of Pasture and Rangeland Soil Health and its Drivers project, or three-M for short. The $19.2 million project is being funded by several organizations including the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, Noble Research Institute, Greenacres Foundation, The Jones Family Foundation, and ButcherBox.
The study is being conducted in Michigan, Wyoming and Oklahoma.
“It’s a five-year study,” Rowntree said. “So we will be monitoring at Lake City for five years, but beginning next year, we’re going to start identifying participants in the three states such that we have 20 ranch participants in each state, and we’ll hopefully be doing a level of monitoring and instrumentation on those sites as well.”
With the study in its early stages, Rowntree said the results are preliminary and very difficult to ascertain. That doesn’t mean they haven’t made some interesting findings already.
“We can already see that through the management in our metrics and instrumentation, we’re definitely seeing CO2 being stored below ground,” Rowntree said.
“That’s a good thing,” he continued. “We want more below ground and less in the atmosphere.”
There is more to come with the project. Rowntree said in the next six months they will begin recruiting 60 producers across Michigan, Wyoming and Oklahoma to participate in the project.
“We’d like to understand also what kind of practices are being implemented at their sites,” he said. “What do the economics potentially look like? What are their thoughts on management?”
Rowntree said they want to use this collaborative effort as an educational opportunity to learn from the producers as well as each other. He said cattle are pointed to as potentially bad in food production, but they want to show there are benefits to using cattle.
“We hope that through our work we can demonstrate that proper management actually is a good thing and that cattle can be good for the land,” he said.
The benefits don’t end there. Rowntree said they also hope to provide better feedback to producers to help them improve the health of their land and the environment.
“We’d also like to build greater and more predictive models to be used in assessing landscape function and ecology,” he said. “And hopefully through that, we can provide feedback tools to producers, so they can see what their land is doing based on their management in terms of carbon and water.”
Throughout the project, Rowntree said the goal is to work shoulder to shoulder with farmers to identify different management processes and improve landscape function.
Expansion is also being looked into. Rowntree said they are working on additional funding opportunities to more aptly measure all the greenhouse gases fluxing through the system and put in more instrumentation in their farm and ranch sites.
He also said they want to add other geographical regions since different parts of the country feature different climates, vegetation and other factors.
“Management is complex, and it’s very oriented to that one site,” he said. “It’s not a one size fits all by any means.”
A website is in the works for people to learn more about the project and its progress. Rowntree said they are hoping to have it out by the end of the year.
