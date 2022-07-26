LAKE CITY — As a 12-year-old in Boy Scouts, Lake City resident Richard Wells learned the ins and outs of sailing.
Fast forward to today, and Wells wants to pass his knowledge on to local residents.
Wells started offering sailing lessons to kids and adults on July 26. On Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Wells said people can meet him at the shore of Lake Missaukee behind Hammers.
Having given some lessons to people last year, Wells said he decided to do it again this year.
“I just looked out here and said we should be sailing,” Wells said. “Why not?”
“We have the equipment. We got the lake. Why aren’t we doing something with it?”
Since he was 12, Wells said he has been sailing and participating in different sailboat races across the Midwest. For Wells, he said being out on the water is quite an experience.
“In sailing, it’s real quiet,” Wells said. “There’s no noise out there. It’s just the boat and the wind.”
As an adult, Wells said he started teaching children at a summer camp how to set up a boat and sail it. Wells said he taught 10 people how to sail last year.
By learning how to sail a small boat like a Zuma, Wells said it helps people gain a better understanding of how the boat works.
“When you sail in a small boat, you learn how to sail,” Wells said. “It helps if you know how to sail (it) because you can understand what’s going on and what you’re trying to do when you’re trying to do it.”
“So, if you’re going to be any good at sailing, you need to be able to sail the boat where you’re in charge.”
With his sailing lessons, Wells said he is willing to take kids 10 and up and adults, as long as they know how to swim. People will need to sign a waiver before the lessons before and bring their own life jackets.
As for the cost of these lessons, Wells said it’s pretty simple: a random act of kindness.
“I’m willing to do this if you’ll do something for others because I think that’s what the world needs,” Wells said.
At his lessons, Wells said he’ll teach his students how to set up the sailboat and prepare for the lake. Once on the lake, Wells said he’ll spend some time explaining how the boat works and how to control its movement and speed.
Wells also said he’ll go over boat safety, such as what to do if the boat capsizes. With six boats in his possession, Wells said the lessons will be first come, first served.
In most situations, Wells said he’ll send assign two kids out to one boat and have them sail on their own. He said he’ll also work with parents in case they want him to go with their child.
By sailing on their own, Wells said they’ll have to work independently and learn from their mistakes.
“The only way you’re going to learn this skill is to make mistakes, and they’ve got to be your mistakes, not mine,” he said.
“Sailing is a skill or a set of abilities, and the easiest way to learn them is to do it, to try it.”
Along with the lessons every Tuesday and Thursday, Wells said there’ll also be open sailing on the lake every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. With open sailing, Wells said people can come out to the lake with their own sailboats and sail together.
As he prepares to start the sailing lessons again, Wells said he hopes to see more people come out this year.
“I hope to get more people sailing and when we have open sailing, all the boats will be out having a good time,” Wells said.
Those interested in taking lessons can contact Wells at (313) 350-2706.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.