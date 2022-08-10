LAKE CITY — Constant traffic. Noise at all hours of the night. Trash in the yard.
Those were some of the complaints Lake City residents presented to the Lake City Council about local short-term rentals in their neighbors during its meeting recently.
“We’ve had nothing but problems,” Lake City resident Teri Kaptor said.
Across the street from her home, Teri said there are a few short-term rental houses that have drawn in dozens of visitors this summer. With these visitors, Teri said they play music and make noise all night and leave trash everywhere.
“It’s just ridiculous,” she said. “You wouldn’t want this for your neighbor.”
When she attempts to talk to the visitors, Teri said she is met with laughter and often ignored.
“Nobody wants to listen when you try to talk to the people,” she said.
David Kaptor, Teri’s husband, also said he has seen lawn chairs, cans and other trash left in Lake Missaukee by the visitors. With all the trash in the water and along the beach, David said his family couldn’t go swimming over the weekend.
David said much of the trash comes is due to the constant partying going on at the homes. While he and his wife were on vacation, David said his son called him to complain about the noise.
“He’s calling me at 12:45 in the morning, saying ‘Dad I can’t sleep’,” David said. “This is not the first time he’s called me.”
During their comments, Teri provided photos to the council to show the trash left behind. After their comments, Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said the council was looking into how many short-term rentals there are and what impact those rentals are having on the city.
Recently, Ardis said the council met with an attorney to discuss the city’s options regarding short-term rentals. Ardis said the city is considering potential rule changes regarding short-term rentals, but that they need to discuss what those would be.
In an effort to be progressive, Ardis said they want to move forward and address the issue quickly.
“We want to move quickly on this so we have control of it and can manage it and can make sure we don’t have the issues that we’re having,” he said.
