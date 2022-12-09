LAKE CITY — A familiar face is returning to the Lake City School Board.
The school board appointed Kristin Kent to fill a two-year term on the board after holding a second round of interviews for the vacant seat. Kent served on the board for a year before losing her seat to Jodi Bridson in the November election.
“I think what separated Kristin, from my perspective, was her year of experience on the board and how she conducted herself,” School Board President Craig Ardis said. “We had a couple of tough decisions to make during that time, and she was very valuable in that decision-making process.”
The board interviewed Kristen Kent, Kate Cobb and Sam Ball to fill a vacant seat left by Dana Venhuizen. Venhuizen resigned from the board this summer after accepting a job at the high school.
The board first held interviews in late November, but didn’t pick a new member after being deadlocked on two candidates. Since there were only four board members in the original process, the decision was made to interview the candidates a second time.
Each candidate was asked seven questions, which were all different from the first series of interviews. These questions focused on the candidates’ reasons for joining the board, challenges they believed the district could face and their thoughts on different aspects of the district.
Following the interviews, Craig Ardis, Tamara McLeod-Helsel, Ona Booms, Dale Rainer and Brian Kunkel selected their top two candidates, assigning two points to their first choice and one point to their second choice. After tallying their votes, Kent was declared the winner, followed by Ball and Cobb.
Despite nominating Kent, Ardis said it was a difficult decision as he and the rest of the board believe all three candidates were deserving of a spot on the board.
“When the elections come around, and if ever a vacancy came up, we would encourage them to apply for that because they did all good,” he said. “It was a tough decision for all of us. We were very fortunate to have three really good candidates.”
Kent will be sworn into the board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Bridson will also be sworn in at that meeting.
