LAKE CITY — Outdoor and adventure education spaces are coming to Lake City Area Schools and Missaukee Mountain.
The district is partnering with the resort to develop multiple outdoor adventure education spaces for students starting next spring. Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said their goal is to provide students with environments where they can grow in non-cognitive areas like communication, cooperation, caring, commitment and additional standard social-emotional learning elements.
“We’re currently creating a continuum of outdoor experiential and adventure education that spans pre-K through 12th grade, with the thought being that each year for four to five days of learning, our students will spend time at one of our outdoor classrooms,” Hejnal said.
Hejnal said the district’s plan involves building multiple spaces for its students. The first stage includes outdoor adventure courses, interpretive trails and an outdoor amphitheater. The second stage involved building an indoor facility.
The first stage would be developed on the school’s 80-acre forest property on the corner of M-66 and M-42 and at Missaukee Mountain. Federal emergency relief money will be used to fund the project.
The first aspect of stage one will focus on the adventure courses. Hejnal said they are looking to create a multi-participant ropes course with either a rappel rope or zipline. Another aspect of the course would be a climbing tower, which would contain a stairwell inside it.
The second aspect of the stage involves developing interpretive trails at Missaukee Mountain. Hejnal said they plan to put up markers that would educate students about different components of the forest. Funds granted to the school by the Missaukee County Commissioners would be used to purchase the signs.
“Our goal would be for select grade levels to walk through one of our interpretive trails to learn about the ecosystem that they’re in,” Hejnal said. “Another interpretive trail may be built around the history of our logging area and important elements in terms of old-growth forest and new-growth forest.”
Hejnal said the district is also planning to develop camping and cooking areas for overnight small group experiences, exercise trails and an outdoor amphitheater.
Other projects being considered in the future are a hoop house for agricultural education, platform tents for camping, and an indoor laboratory for water ecology. Hejnal said the district does have the elements of a hoop house and would just need to buy the plastic for it.
The second stage of the district’s plan involves building an indoor facility by the maintenance storage building, which is east of the middle and high school. Hejnal said this stage would likely take place a few years down the line and include similar elements to the outdoor courses like a ropes course, rappel tower and climbing wall.
Hejnal said the district would like to use the spaces for leadership programs, helping students transition between elementary to middle school and middle to high school, and helping students who are struggling in school to re-engage in their learning.
“It’s not just a day out in the woods, but it’s a day with purpose,” he said.
The benefits don’t stop there. Missaukee Mountain Board President Greg Davis said he also sees the courses as an opportunity to build a relationship between the resort and the school.
“Having that relationship, I think it makes the community stronger as a whole,” he said. “It makes Missaukee Mountain stronger, it makes the school system stronger and hopefully, with those two things being stronger, it makes our kids stronger.”
Davis said he also sees the courses as an opportunity to get students outside more and hopes it encourages them to come back throughout the year.
“As we bring kids out to Missaukee Mountain in the summertime or in the spring and fall doing the Lake City School courses, hopefully that also inspires them to come back and ski in the winter,” he said.
The district has already begun expanding its outdoor and adventure education programming. Hejnal said they’re planning more hiking trails focused on mental health and developing the whole child.
The elementary school created a hammock pack for students to use as an outdoor classroom. Hejnal said the outdoor spaces could also be used similarly.
“This is part of our 48-year legacy for adventure and outdoor education,” Hejnal said. “Outdoor and adventure education here in Lake City has always been about developing more of the child than just the academic side.”
Lake City’s future outdoor spaces wouldn’t be limited to only students. Hejnal said the district desires to offer the courses and trails to other school districts, community organizations and the general public.
“We know the power behind what we’re implementing, and we want to ensure that others have access to that as well,” he said.
Community support has been another driving force behind the plan. Hejnal said they’ve had several local businesses inquire about supporting the project financially and building the different spaces.
When the district sent out surveys about how it should spend its ESSER money, Hejnal said outdoor and adventure education was something community members wanted to see expanded upon.
“It’s awesome that so many believe in the mission and in the vision of what this type of learning does,” he said.
With the plan being to have the first stage completed and ready for students to use next fall, Hejnal said they are looking for volunteers to help out in any way they can.
“We do plan to use our own staff to build most of the courses,” he said. “That will help us save money, but it also will allow us to act as a general contractor for the various groups that want to have a part in this.”
