LAKE CITY — Sickness has taken a toll on area schools this winter.
Lake City Area School District announced they will be closed until Monday following widespread illness among students and faculty.
Superintendent Kim Blaszak said 19% of the student body was out sick on Thursday, along with about 14 elementary staff members and several high school staff members.
She said they’re getting myriad reports of influenza B, stomach flu and other ailments.
To give students and staff a chance to recuperate, Blaszak said they made the decision to close on Friday and cancel all school activities over the weekend.
During the time the school is closed, Blaszak said the custodial team will complete a thorough cleaning of the facilities.
Lake City is the latest school district to succumb to mounting absences due to illness. In January, Reed City and Marion schools closed for a day and on Wednesday, McBain Rural Agricultural School and Northern Michigan Christian Schools announced they would be closed through the weekend.
McBain Superintendent Steve Prissel said he considered student attendance, trends, staff coverage and the quality of learning when deciding to cancel school for Thursday and Friday. Prissel said there will be no practices, activities or any use of the school facilities through Sunday.
All games and practices are canceled at NMC, as well.
District Health Department No. 10 recommends closing for four days when influenza is causing a significant number of absences (the threshold, however, is up to the school district).
