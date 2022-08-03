LAKE CITY — Lake City and surrounding township residents have voted to renew the Lake City Area Schools’ operating millage.
Voters were asked to renew the millage at 17.7451 mills for two years, and also increase it by 0.2549 mills for two years. The millage passed by a 170 vote margin, with 1,088 yes votes and 918 no votes.
The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect in 2023 is approximately $3,049,569.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
