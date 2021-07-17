Lake City schools name Hejnal new superintendent

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Board of Education introduced Timothy Hejnal as the school district’s new superintendent at their meeting Wednesday night. The Board unanimously approved the hiring of Hejnal as the new superintendent effective Aug. 1.
A native of Pioneer Township, Hejnal graduated from Lake City High School in 1994 before attending Central Michigan University. Upon graduating from CMU, Hejnal attended Michigan State University, where he obtained two master’s degrees and a doctorate, one of which is in educational leadership.
After his academic career, Hejnal began teaching at Eagle Village, a nonprofit organization in Hersey, where he focused on adventure education and therapy for adjudicated youth.
From there, Hejnal went to Flint Beecher and became a teacher and administrator.
After his time in Flint, Hejnal made his way back to Lake City.
Hejnal said he and his wife were happy to return and have the chance to raise their family of four in the town where he grew up.
“We wanted to come back home,‘ Hejnal said.
Since his return to Lake City, he has served as the principal at the middle school and high school, director of curriculum and learning, and director of athletics. Though he had many different roles, Hejnal said it was all about serving the children.
“I did whatever I could do to serve my community,‘ Hejnal said.
With his decades of experience in education, Board president Thomas Redman said Hejnal stood out from the six other applications for the job.
“He rose to the top through the review process,‘ Redman said.
What made Hejnal stand out to Redman and the board was his passion for student achievement. Redman said not only did Hejnal want to help students with their education, but he also wants to make them better people.
“He has high aspirations for the Lake City School District,‘ Redman said. “He believes in his heart that Lake City schools can be one of the very best schools in the nation.‘
Going into the 2021-22 school year, Hejnal said he wants to focus on adventure education (outdoor learning), classroom structure, and social and emotional learning components. With such high aspirations and commitment to service, Redman said Hejnal was by far the most qualified candidate for the position.
“He’s just a wonderful human being,‘ Redman said.
Hejnal fills the position that was vacant after former Superintendent Kim Blaszak, who held the position for 11 years.
Blaszak stepped down from Lake City schools to become the general education director at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District
In addition to approving Hejnal for the superintendent position, the board unanimously approved of several other measures at Wednesday’s meeting including:
• Payments from the Sinking Fund
• District handbook updates for proof of residency
• The hiring of Nicholas Johnston as a secondary ELA teacher
• The hiring of Nicholas Renford for the elementary special education paraprofessional
• District radio upgrades
• The purchase of a water/sand filter for the elementary school
• The purchase of chrome books for the middle and high school
• Additional painting add-on and blacktop repair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.