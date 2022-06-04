LAKE CITY — With school almost over, Lake City Area Schools is offering a food service program to ensure students have enough to eat this summer.
Recently, the school announced it would once again be sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program for children. The program, called Meet Up and Eat Up, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Through the program, free meals are provided to children 18 years old and under or persons up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a local public education agency.
With the school’s sponsorship of the program, Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said they hope to address a need in the community.
“Anytime a program is offered that can not only impact our students and families, but other students and families in our community, we do our best to implement that,” Hejnal said.
Starting on Monday, June 13, Hejnal said the school’s food service workers will be serving breakfast and lunch at the Lake City Elementary School. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hejnal said people can eat in the school’s cafeteria or take their meals to go.
Lake City Food Service Director Lori McDonald said a weekly menu will be posted on the school’s site on Thursday or Friday for the following week. While children can eat for free, she said adults can eat for a minimal charge.
Hejnal said the program will run until Friday, August 12. There will be a break for the week of July 4.
Having implemented the program in previous years, McDonald said they typically average between 15 and 100 people. In talking with families, she said many have expressed how valuable it is for their kids to be able to get nutritional meals during the summer.
Hearing that positive feedback, Hejnal said it shows the school is hitting the mark in addressing the community’s needs.
“I think it lets us know that we were in tune with the needs of our community and our children and families,” Hejnal said.
With around 78% of Lake City students eligible for a free or reduced lunch, Hejnal said the school hopes it can address a need this summer.
“It’s another way that Lake City Schools cares for our community and for the children and families in it,” Hejnal said. “We know that, especially with rising costs, that all family budgets are being stretched and this is a program where if parents need they can secure two of the three meals each day here for their kids.
“That can be a difference maker for a number of our families,” he continued. “So, we’re excited to be able to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.