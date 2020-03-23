Lake City schools providing food at drop-off points throughout Missaukee County

LAKE CITY — Lake City Area Schools is among the districts in the area that are taking steps to ensure their students don’t go hungry while class is on hiatus.
District superintendent Kim Blaszak said a group of school employees and volunteers have been loading buses with food every day and dropping it off for students at several locations. Drop-off sites include Calvary Baptist Church at 11:45 a.m., Morey Community Church at 11:30 a.m., Lake City First Assembly of God at 11:30 a.m., WAGS at 11:15 a.m., Merritt Pavilion at 11:30 a.m., Norwich Township Hall at 12:15 p.m., Lake Township at 11:30 a.m., Jennings Church at noon and LCAS Circle Drive at 11:30 a.m.
On Monday, they delivered 150 meals; on Wednesday they delivered 278 meals and on Thursday, they were on track to deliver even more.
While most of the food was left at the drop-off site for parents to collect, some of the deliveries were made directly to homes; their goal was to inform as many parents as possible about the drop-off locations so word would spread.
“We wanted to get a real handle on how much food people needed,‘ Blaszak said. “Every community is different. We’ll keep doing it as long as we need to.‘
Blaszak said for the first week of the drop-offs, they delivered enough food to cover the students for a day. In future weeks, they’ll stock more food during their drop-offs and only do them twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays.
The reaction they’ve received so far to the food drop-offs has been nothing but thanks and gratitude, Blaszak said.
“We realize that your student’s education has been interrupted and that we all want to continue to provide educational opportunities for them,‘ reads a letter the district sent to parents March 19. “At this time LCAS is focusing on the critical needs of students. Pending the lengthening of the school district closure, we will determine how we will plan to meet the educational requirements of our students.‘
Blaszak said unlike some districts, they can’t do online courses because about half of the student body doesn’t have access to internet where they live.
Students enrolled in AP classes were given packets and information needed for them to continue their coursework but Blaszak said they’re still considering how to provide educational opportunities for the rest of the students in the event schools are closed longer.
Anyone with questions about the food drop-offs can call the central office at (231) 839-4333. Blaszak said they’ll feed anyone who comes to the drop-off sites but ask that people sign up ahead of time so they know how much food to pack.
