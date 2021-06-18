Lake City schools superintendent Blaszak stepping down later this month

LAKE CITY — Kim Blaszak announced recently that she'll be stepping down as superintendent of Lake City Area Public Schools later this month.
Blaszak, who has served as superintendent for the past 11 years, will be leaving the district June 30 in order to take a position at the Wexford Missaukee Intermediate School District.
"After much consideration, and knowing that we have a positive trajectory for our district, I have decided to accept another position at the Wexford Missaukee ISD as General Education Director," Blaszak wrote in a letter to the public announcing her decision. "I feel confident that Lake City Area Schools will continue to be an outstanding school district with the best in mind for students!"
When Blaszak steps down, current middle and high school principal Timothy Hejnal will take over as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is chosen by the board of education. Jessica VanderBrook will assume the duties of middle and high school principal during that time.
Blaszak told the Cadillac News that a notice concerning the open position has been posted and applications will be accepted until June 25. The board of education will be reviewing applications until the middle of July, at which point a replacement will be chosen.
The general education director is something of a "dream job," Blaszak said, as it focuses almost entirely on providing structural support and professional development for educators throughout the ISD.
Among the achievements that Blaszak is most proud to have been a part of her during time as superintendent are the passing of a bond and two sinking funds to fund facility upgrades, creation of latchkey and preschool offerings, and opening a health and wellness center.
"As your Superintendent I am grateful for the support you have given to our staff and students over the years," Blaszak wrote. "With the completion of the goals that were established by the board of education, we are now beginning the next phase of planning for the future of Lake City Schools. We have begun the process of developing a Strategic Plan that will focus on building an effective communication and marketing plan, curriculum and learning, and assessing our internal systems and controls within our district. We will be looking for your involvement as this new course is laid."
