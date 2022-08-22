LAKE CITY — What a difference a few months can make.
Over the summer, the Lake City Senior Center underwent a drastic makeup as the inside of the building was torn away and remodeled. With new flooring, walls, and kitchen area put in, Senior Center Secretary Helen Keeler said it has been great to see.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “I want to thank Lake Township and Rob Hall (the township supervisor) for having a vision. I keep telling him, he dreamed bigger than what we could dream. He had an awesome vision and he made it come to fruition.”
For years, Keeler said they’ve struggled to obtain members and raise funds to support the center. Since the center doesn’t receive funding, Keeler said they rely on donations, grants, fundraisers, and membership fees.
As a result, the Lake City Women’s Club came out to the center and donated $450 to support them. Earlier this summer, Women’s Club Vice President Chris Thomas said the club held a golf tournament to raise money for local organizations.
After giving out some of their money, Thomas said they had a little extra left over. After holding some discussion and listening to some pitches, Thomas said they decided to donate to the Senior Center.
“The goal of the Women’s Club is to reach out and meet the need of anybody who has struggled or is in need,” she said.
As some area seniors came out to the center for a potluck, many said they were impressed by the renovations.
Lois Zeller, a Lake City resident who’s been coming to the center for nearly 50 years, said the center needed to be renovated badly. When she first saw the center after the initial improvements were made, Zeller said she was in awe.
“I was really in awe,” Zeller said. “It’s a big big improvement from what it was.”
While the inside of the center still has some areas that need to be addressed, Keeler said they’re working on getting new windows and repairing the outside as well. With some uncertainty surrounding supplies and funding, Keeler said she didn’t know when everything would be done.
However, once everything is completed, she said they plan to hold an open house to show off the improvements to the community.
In the meantime, Keeler said they are working to build up their membership and in new activities. Currently, she said they’re looking at having different games, exercise classes, speakers, and other programs for people to enjoy.
With between 20 and 25 members currently at the center, Keeler said they hope new members can bring in new ideas and assist with funding.
“It’s really important that people take an interest in the center and become a part of it,” Keeler said.
Currently, she said they are looking for people 50 years and older to become a member of the center for a $15 monthly fee. Those interested can call the center at (231) 839-4351 or come in person on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
As improvements continue to be made at the Senior Center, Keeler said they can’t thank Lake Township and Hall enough for the work that they’ve done.
“They were awesome,” she said.
