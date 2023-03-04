LAKE CITY — More than just a place for old people.
That’s what the Lake City Area Senior Center hopes visitors see when they come to the center’s open house on Saturday, March 11. The event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and senior center secretary Helen Keeler said they’ll showcase what they’re all about.
“It’s to introduce people to our new building, inform them of the things that we have going on now, and the things that we hope to have,” she said.
The last year has been busy for the center, as the building was remodeled inside and out. Thanks to federal funds and support from Lake Township Supervisor Robert Hall, Keeler said they have all new walls, floors, lighting, siding, furniture, and appliances. She also said the center’s entryways and bathroom are now handicap accessible.
“We are going to be getting a new (electric) stove and we want to get a new sign, but we pretty much have everything else,” Keeler said.
While visitors enjoy some light snacks and refreshments, the center will discuss its plans. There’ll also be a 50/50 raffle, which she said you don’t need to be present to win.
Keeler said they will be talking about current activities going on at the center like cardio drumming, euchre, potluck, monthly movie night, and cooking class.
Plans being discussed include community outings and fundraisers. Keeler said they also have a new planning committee that’ll be discussing new ideas.
“Anybody is welcome to join us because we want to meet the needs of the seniors in the community,” she said. “We want to reach younger seniors.”
Reaching younger seniors has been a big priority for the center in the past year. Keeler said they want to bridge the gap between generations of seniors, while also looking for new ideas.
Raising awareness is another goal for the center’s open house. Keeler said they want to show the visitors that the center’s members are still active and want to be involved in the community.
“A lot of people don’t even know where the Senior Center is,” she said. “This is an opportunity to show the community what we have to offer and show them that they have a place to come.”
Keeler said they also hope visitors see the benefits of coming out to the center. Since some seniors might live alone, she said they offer a place for them to not only stay active but to interact with others.
“A lot of people aren’t aware of some of the opportunities and activities that we are offering now and hope to offer in the future,” she said.
“We provide socialization. The activities we provide help keep you moving. It’s good for your emotional and mental well-being.”
