LAKE CITY — Just ask some of the kids in Tiffany Richardon's sixth-grade science class at Lake City Middle School and they'll tell you: pollution is a big problem and they want to do something about it.
"You think the Great Depression was bad," said 12-year-old Dennis Boyd II, "pollution is worse. We're killing the earth and animals are dying. I say, 'recycle what you can, throw away what you can't.'"
Classmate Eleonora Ziegler, 12, said the amount of trash that people discard on the ground is "pretty outrageous."
"There's a lot more trash than you might think in Lake City," Ziegler said. "But I'm not really surprised. Hopefully, doing things like this (picking up trash as a class) will help. It's about taking one baby step at a time."
Boyd and Ziegler were with the rest of their classmates in Richardson's class on Tuesday, collecting trash around the boardwalk on the Lake Missaukee shoreline.
In honor of Earth Day, which is April 22, Richardson decided to have all her classes go out once a week during the entire month of April to different locations around town to pick up trash. Instead of immediately disposing of the trash after it is collected, Richardson said it will be stored in an unused room connected to her classroom to give the students a visual idea of how much trash is discarded on a regular basis in the area.
The idea to extend Earth Day from one day to all month long, as well as to keep the trash they collect until the month is over, was inspired by a coming-of-age fiction story that the students read in class called "Me and Marvin Gardens" by Amy Sarig King.
For the first week of the trash pickup, each of Richardson’s five classes took a different route from the school to various parts of town: one class went to the basketball courts, one to the Missaukee County beach, one to the Lake City athletic complex, one to the Lake Missaukee boardwalk and one to the Maple Grove campground area.
The first week, the classes picked up around 200 gallons of trash, including 72 empty alcohol containers, five "vape pens," a large tire, and around 500 miscellaneous items ranging from plastic and aluminum to fast-food wrappers. Richardson said the items they found gave the class an opportunity to discuss the dangers of drinking and driving and underage smoking, among other things.
During the second week, Richardson said items seemed to be fewer on farther between on the ground, which could be an indication that they picked up most of the stuff that had accumulated over the winter months, or that people in the community started to notice their efforts and were being more careful about how they dispose of their trash, she said.
Since the classes are competing with each other to collect the most trash, Richardson said they'll likely change up the routes in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, they went to an area behind Roger's grocery store and collected 105 gallons of trash there. All told, kids collected 210 gallons the second week out.
Richardson's goal is to collect at least 1,200 gallons of trash by the end of the month — a pile sure to make an impression on the kids. At the end of the month, Richardson said they'll be sorting out the recyclables from the landfill-bound trash. Richardson said officials from the Missaukee Conservation District and Missaukee Recycling Center have offered their help in doing this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.