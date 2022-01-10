LAKE CITY — For the past several years, Jeffery Kimbel and Nathan Norman have built a skating rink each winter behind Hammer’s Pub and Grub in downtown Lake City.
The purpose of the rink is to give the community a place close to home where residents could ice skate and play hockey.
“The guys love it, the guys who show up out there,” Kimbel said. “We usually get anywhere from eight to 15 guys out there. They all like it. They come religiously every weekend.”
Kimbel and Norman first met when they played on the Lake City Warriors, a former hockey team, in the late 90s. Kimbel was the team’s goalie and Norman was a defenseman. Since Lake City didn’t have a local ice rink, Kimbel said they had to go elsewhere to practice.
“Me and Nate always used to talk about how cool would it be if we had our own slab (of ice) and how cool would it be to be able to go and skate on ice and get more time in without having to pay The Wex or Kalkaska for their one hour of ice time.”
Though their hockey team disbanded, the pair still had a passion for skating and hockey. That’s when they decided to make a local ice rink.
With permission from the owners at Hammer’s Pub Grub, the pair were able to create their first rink three years ago behind the restaurant. Since then, Kimbel said they come out each winter to Lake Missaukee once it’s frozen and begin designing a new rink.
“We have the city clear off a big chunk (of snow) ... for us,” Kimbel said. “We set up the lighting system with some poles and floodlights and extension cords. We hook a generator to run the lights.”
Kimbel said creating the rink typically takes him and Norman around two days to complete. After determining how big they want the rink to be, Kimbel said he and Norman go up and down the ice, shoveling all the snow off.
With the snow, they create snowbanks to form a barrier around the rink. To smooth the ice out, Kimbel said they drill holes in each corner of the rink and use a pump to spray water out and flood it.
Once the rink is built, Kimbel said they check on it about one to two days a week before going out to skate on the weekends.
While the rink stays intact for much of the winter, Kimbel said they run into issues with snowmobiles riding on the rink. Despite setting up snowbanks and poles, he said they still have people ride on the rink and leave marks in the ice.
“The snowmobilers will drive overtop the ice and every time they do, they put those imprints into our ice,” Kimbel said.
To solve this problem, Kimbel said he and Norman are working to obtain boards to surround and protect the rink. As of now, he said they have found a set of plastic boards, but the boards come with a hefty $1,200 price tag.
“(Nathan) has found some boards that basically fit three-quarters of a real ice rink,” Kimbel said. “So really, anything the public can do to help at all would be greatly appreciated, whether that’s by donation or if they happen to have extra boards that we can use to finish the rink.”
Currently, the pair have set up a fundraiser on their Facebook page, Lake Missaukee Community Pond Hockey. With a $2,000 goal, the pair are looking to purchase the boards, more lighting equipment, and spare hockey gear for community use.
Those interested in donating can visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/1662820267401409.
With winter in full swing in Missaukee County, Kimbel said he and Norman are planning to head out this weekend to begin building the rink. Once completed, he said they are looking into holding a three-on-three hockey tournament, which they did last year. He said they are also considering getting involved with the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest in early February.
As they prepare to build the rink, Kimbel said they want to give the community a place close by to practice skating and have fun.
“We’re doing this because we didn’t have this when we were growing up,” Kimbel said. “So, it’s kind of our way to not only continue to do it ourselves but give the kids and community, in general, the opportunity we didn’t have.”
“I think it’s only going to get bigger and bigger the more people that find out about it.”
