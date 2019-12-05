THE GREAT ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL DISASTER
--Lake City High School Auditorium
--Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
--Tickets at door, $5 adults, $3 students
LAKE CITY — If you’re ready to take a few hours to relax in the midst of the frenetic Christmas season and enjoy some hearty belly laughs at the same time, check out the latest stage production from the Lake City High School drama department.
The latest play brought to the stage by Lake City teacher and director Dustin Webb is called “The Great All-American Musical Disaster.‘ Webb, who has earned a well-deserved reputation for bringing quality productions to the Lake City auditorium around this time each year for the past decade, describes this year’s production as “a comedy farce‘ with plenty of plot twists and fun story lines to go with zany characters with wild, creative names.
Taylor Butkovich has the lead role as Junior Dover Jr., who is trying to salvage his dad’s film company by staging a disaster movie to end all disaster moves. Vlaad Van Asselberg is Bronco Whinny, the famed but fading western star, and Apassionatta Balone, the famed but fading leading lady who believes she’s still THE brightest star, is portrayed by junior Ella Shafer.
The “Great All-American Musical Disaster‘ comes to the Lake City High School auditorium this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and next Saturday, Dec. 14, at the same times. Tickets at the door are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
