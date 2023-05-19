LAKE CITY — At the first time, the road to nationals will run through Lake City.
Gamer’s Gambit is hosting its first ever Road to Nationals tournament for the card game Flesh and Blood on Saturday, May 20, starting at 1 p.m. Store owner Gregory Stahl said the top four tournament winners will get an invite to the U.S. Nationals event later this year.
The store will be one of only five in the state to host the tournament. Registration isn’t required to participate in the tournament.
“It’s really exciting,” Stahl said. “Originally I thought there was going to be 12 to 16 of them but to find out there is less than half a dozen is kind of insane.”
“They’re starting to limit the number of stores that can run it, so getting pick for it is pretty inspiring in itself.”
Flesh and Blood is a card game where two players face off against each other. Stahl said participants play as heroes and battle one another with weapons and magic. He said the cards in their desks will allow the player to perform different actions during the battle.
At the May 20 tournament, Stahl said a Swiss-system tournament based on the number of players that show up. He said they’ll play between five and six rounds until they have their top eight players. Each round is expected to go for an hour.
As this group stage progresses, he said winners from each battle will move up in the seeding while losers will move down.
The tournament will then shift to a single elimination bracket until a winner is crowned. The entire tournament is expected to go for a minimum of nine hours.
“It’s an opportunity to meet and play with people who enjoy the game from around the state,” he said.
Stahl said the top overall player, top eight players and top 24 players will receive exclude prizes. The top four will move on to the national tournament. Details for this tournament are still being determined.
Stahl said he is expecting between 30 to 60 players at the tournament and the competition will be high. If it attracts a lot of players, he said it will open up the store to more opportunities to host bigger tournaments in the future.
Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament. Stahl said beginners or those interested in the game can watch and learn more about it. There will still be space inside the store for people to come in and play other games outside of the tournament.
As he prepares to host his first tournament in Lake City, Stahl said it’ll be exciting to see people from all over Michigan come out to play.
“It’s always enjoyable watching people get geeked out over things they enjoy,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.