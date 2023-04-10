LAKE CITY — Irish music filled the Lake City Elementary as students took part in the school’s new Irish dance club.
The club was organized by the Northern Lights Dance Academy from Cadillac and will run for six weeks.
“We want to reach each child and bring out of them something that makes them better,” club teacher Gina Dewey said. “Not all of them are going to like Irish dance. Not all of them are going to be good at Irish dance. Some of them are going to struggle, but we want them to gain confidence, have a good experience, get braver, stronger and be the best that they can be.”
The first section gave students an introduction to Irish dance and culture. Dewey said the students learned steps to the Irish jig and an Irish ceili called the Bridge of Athlone (a group dance).
As the class was wrapping up, the students learned how to count to 15 and some basic phrases in the Gaelic language.
“We all love it when the kids can learn,” Dewey said. “What we look forward to is seeing the kids accomplish the steps.
“It may be terrible looking, but they understand what we’re doing and when they learn, they feel good about themselves. That makes us happy.”
Many students were excited to begin learning about Irish dance. Lake City sixth grader Guinevere Savage said she didn’t know much about the dance before she signed up. After some research, Savage said she discovered the class will help her build muscles for other sports and activities.
“I’m excited to learn about something new and interesting because I’m a very outgoing girl and I like to learn new things,” she said.
First grader Kayleigh Crowell said she has some dance experience and thought the club sounded fun.
“I want to learn more about dancing because I have been practicing around my house,” Crowell said.
Second grader Macy Frey said she thinks she’ll be able to learn the dance pretty quickly. After one session, Frey said she is already having fun at the club.
“I don’t really know Irish (dance), so I wanted to try it out and so far it’s pretty cool,” she said.
There is a chance the class could return after the current club ends. Dewey said if everything goes well, they’d like to return in the fall and run the club all year.
“We would like to be able to come back,” she said. “(The club) is just about bringing awareness of who we are and sharing the love of Irish dance in the community.”
