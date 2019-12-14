Lake City super market opening is on schedule

LAKE CITY – The new Lake City supermarket is just months away from opening to the public and all systems are go.
Craig Ardis, the chairperson of the Lake City Development Committee which diligently worked behind the scenes to bring the owners of Roger’s Family Food Store and Ace Hardware to the table and ultimately to purchase the former Foster’s Super Market property, was at Monday’s Lake City Council meeting and said the renovations within the old Foster’s store are proceeding even more quickly than expected.
“Spartan Nash helped them with the design of the store inside and they’re setting it all up,‘ Ardis said. “Ace Hardware is also helping with the design of the hardware part of the store.‘
Ardis said if everything continues on pace the store should be open to the public somewhere between April 1 and April 15.
The Clouse family, which has other combination supermarket and hardware stores open in Oscoda and Glennie and will soon have one in Hale, finalized the deal to purchase the former Foster’s Super Market in early November.
Ardis and fellow LCDC member Dixon Grier, a retired CPA, came to the city council meeting in November to introduce Byron Clouse, one of the new owners of the family business. Everyone was naturally excited when they heard the news.
Clouse told those at the November meeting that he was very much looking forward to the family business expanding to Lake City. The grocery part of the store will fill about two-thirds of the inside of the facility once the remodeling is completed and the hardware part of it will take up the other third.
Byron said they will be offering the public the lowest managed price strategy with Spartan Nash and will be offering things such as online shopping.
“We may be a small-town business but we try to be as world class as we can,‘ Byron said at the time.
Byron’s twin brother Brandon will be serving as the Lake City store manager.
Ardis said on Monday that the opening of the new grocery and hardware store in the spring is a critical step in the city moving forward and embracing a vision for the future.
“A supermarket is one of the pillars of the community,‘ Ardis said. “The whole town and the surrounding area has been feeling it since Foster’s closed last summer.
“Not only is there going to be a new supermarket and hardware store in Lake City but it’s going to be a great fit. I can’t say enough about the Clouse family and their commitment to this community. The new store is gonna look great inside and out and there will also be a new parking lot. The people will love it.‘
Lake City Department of Public Works Director Ray Vasser agrees.
“This is huge for the whole area,‘ he said.
“A grocery store is one of the anchors of the community. It’s what keeps people shopping locally and what benefits everyone economically. It’s vital to not only drawing tourists to Lake City but to having them continue to come each year and to spend their money here instead of having to go elsewhere.‘
