LAKE CITY — With the Oxford shooting on Nov. 30 still fresh on people’s minds, Lake City Area Schools was one of several area schools to receive a threat online this month.
On Friday, Dec. 3, two female Lake City students were involved in posting a threat against the school on Snapchat. After investigating the threat, local law enforcement was able to identify the students, with one of them being arrested and released to her parents that night.
Though the post was intended to be a joke, the impact of it is no laughing matter.
“It was disappointing to know that a Lake City student would create an account and send a threat via a message, even though it was a joke,” Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said.
When the district learned about the threat, Hejnal said a sense of fear set in, as they were also aware of the threat made to Cadillac Area Public Schools. Though some details were unknown at the time, Hejnal said they acted quickly to keep parents informed as the investigation got underway.
“We thought it best to inform parents (about the threat) because I have three kids that go here currently,” Hejnal said. “Any information that I have that I feel a parent needs to know and would want to know ... I tell them that.”
As the day progressed, Hejnal said he kept parents updated on the situation and ensured students’ safety. Since the threat was discovered and traced back to the school late in the afternoon, the school wasn’t shut down because the school day had already ended.
While the threat didn’t end the school day, it did result in the cancelation of the girls basketball game scheduled between Lake City and Evart that night.
While he informed parents their students were safe, Hejnal said around 15 parents came to pick up their kids from school. Of the remaining parents with students still at school, Hejnal said many told him they were appreciative of the school and trusted the systems the district had in place.
“I really felt like the community was trusting that we were sharing with them what we knew and if we thought that we were not safe, then we would make the right call in that situation,” Hejnal said.
One silver lining Hejnal said about the situation was the response by students. He said close to 50 students sent him messages about the threat, with other students informing other administrators within the school.
“(It’s) nice to know that our kids, if they have information, are willing and wanting us to help figure the details out so that they can help contribute to the safe environment that we try to create each day,” Hejnal said.
Since the incident, Hejnal said there have been several students who have gone to school counselors, though he indicated there wasn’t a substantial increase in visits. Hejnal said he does encourage his staff to build relationships with their students to show that they care, especially in situations like this.
“Our biggest defense is creating relationships with kids so that they know they’re cared about,” Hejnal said. “They know that they belong, and they don’t want to do damage to that. They don’t want to lose something that they’re a part of.”
Along with the charges the two female students involved in the threat are likely to face, Hejnal said the district will hold a student hearing. At the hearing, he said the students involved will have an opportunity to state their side of the situation. The Lake City Board of Education will then share its standpoint and then deliberate the next course of action.
“We have those being held early next week to determine, from a school standpoint, what the consequences will be on that,” Hejnal said.
As it stands, Hejnal said they will be considering a long-term suspension, up to 180 days, including expulsion from the school.
As for his staff, Hejnal said he plans to talk through the situation to ensure they handled it correctly and make changes for next time. Later down the road, he said they plan to discuss this situation with students and inform them of the consequences they could face if ever involved in something like this.
For parents, Hejnal said he encouraged them to talk with their kids about last Friday’s situation and make sure they understand the seriousness of threats like these.
“Through this experience, I know that there’s a number of Lake City students that are at a better place,” Hejnal said. “There’s a number of parents that are at a better understanding and had a good conversation with their students prompted by that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.