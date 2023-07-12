LAKE CITY — Lake City is transitioning its fire services from Lake City Area Fire Department to Lake Missaukee Area Fire Department.
The decision was made on Monday after the city council voted 5-1 to approve the move.
Council members Robert Pickford, Kathleen Ostrander, Barbara Elliott, Arlo Bartholomew and Patrick Smith voted in favor of the transition. Council member Tracy Bartz voted against it.
“We want to thank the Lake City Fire Department for their service over the last 13 years,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said. “They’ve served our community well. We’re just making a financial decision in buying equal to or better service for the future.”
By making the transition, Ardis said the city expects to avoid between $35,000 and $45,000 annually in maintenance and new equipment costs. Over the next decade, he said the city estimates it could save $1.5 million due to equipment costs, firefighter training costs and the potential of having to replace the current building the fire department uses.
Ardis said the newer equipment and facilities at the Lake Missaukee Area Fire Department also factored into the city’s decision to transition its fire services.
“We the city do not feel we can ask our taxpayers to keep paying this additional money,” he said.
The city will now have to negotiate with Lake Township to separate from the Lake City Area Fire Department and enter an agreement with Lake Missaukee. Lake City and Lake Township are currently in an agreement to pay a portion of the Lake City Area Fire Department’s budget.
Lake Township supervisor Robert Hall said the township has formed a committee and is looking at a couple of locations to set up its own fire department. He said the location on South Green Road has a fire barn they could expand to house their department if they choose to go that route.
“We still have the fire department and all the equipment that’s there,” Hall said. “We would just be moving the location from downtown to our barn or site nearby and continue fighting fires like we always have.”
Once the Lake City and Lake Township separate, Ardis said the city would obtain 33% of the Lake City Area Fire Department’s assets while the township would get 67%. This is laid out in the contract between the city and the fire board.
The firefighters from the Lake City Area Fire Department would also move from Lake City to Lake Township. Ardis said those employees are still working at the department and would continue to work if Lake Township chooses to form its own fire department.
Once they’ve entered their new agreement with Lake Missaukee Area Fire Department, Ardis said they’ll join four other municipalities in contributing money to the department’s budget.
There are no long-term plans for the Lake City Area Fire Department’s building yet.
