Lake City Taphouse awarded $10K grant to help them survive 'stay-at-home' order

LAKE CITY — Like many businesses in Northern Michigan and throughout the state, the Lake City Taphouse is closed right now because of the stay-at-home order.
Owners Sylvia and Gary VanLeeuwen decided not to attempt to offer takeout as some establishments have done, mostly out of consideration for other restaurants in the area that are trying to do the same thing.
“Why cut another slice into the pie,‘ Sylvia said. “There are only so many pieces. There are places in Lake City that have been doing takeout for years. Let them have it right now.‘
Sylvia said they own their building, so they don’t have a looming mortgage payment to worry about — another reason why they didn’t feel an urgency to offer takeout, which could have just as easily caused them to lose money as gain it.
“We didn’t want to spend dollars to make pennies,‘ Sylvia said.
While they’ve been closed for several weeks, Sylvia said that hasn’t stopped the bills from piling up, including for electricity, gas, and licenses for food and alcohol sales.
“They’re all still due,‘ Sylvia said. “Our reserves (dried up) quickly.‘
With no revenue coming in, the Taphouse had to lay off its 24 workers, some of whom still haven’t been able to sign up for unemployment assistance due to delays in processing applications.
Knowing they wouldn’t be able to pay their employees while their doors were closed, Sylvia said they immediately applied for assistance from the state.
To their surprise, Sylvia said they were notified shortly after they applied that they were selected to receive a $10,000 grant from the state toward payroll expenses, i.e., paying their employees that aren’t able to work right now.
At a time when many people are struggling to maintain a positive outlook, Sylvia said she thinks it’s important to spread the word that this funding is being awarded.
“We’d be in a sticky situation ... and we still might be,‘ Sylvia said. “But we’re doing OK right now. I’m very optimistic. (News about the assistance payments being awarded) may bring a little hope in a bad situation.‘
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted and patrons start returning to restaurants, Sylvia said it will be important to implement precautions to safeguard customer and staff safety.
“I already have some really good ideas,‘ Sylvia said. “We need to feel and actually be safe.‘
The Taphouse was among the very first businesses in the area to receive assistance in the form of an advance payroll protection grant, although the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced last week that other awards have subsequently been granted in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Businesses that received Small Business Relief Program assistance in Missaukee County were Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, Reedy’s Restaurant, Lake City Family Diner, and Shoreline Café, LLC.
Businesses that received aid in Wexford County were The Trend Designers, Culinary Consultants of Cadillac, Inc., The Ultimate Gift Shop, LLC, RJ Grants, Inc, Your Sister’s Closet, Cadillac Tuxedo, LLC, Blue Pin Alley and Three Oh Eight of Manton.
A representative for The Right Place — the economic development organization that is administering the Michigan Small Business Relief Program for west Michigan, including Osceola and Lake counties — said they had not yet announced the recipients of the Small Business Relief Program assistance but hoped to release that information soon.
