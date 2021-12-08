LAKE CITY — The Lake City Taphouse is holding a Christmas tree decorating contest for Lake City High School students.
Taphouse owner Sylvia Vanleeuwen said the idea for the contest came to her after she helped the students with their Krispy Kreme Donuts fundraiser.
“We had brought some of those (donuts) just to give out to patrons to help support the class,” Vanleeuwen said. “And then I thought, I’m going to decorate out in front of the Taphouse.”
“But I could also combine that with getting donated trees, which we did from Getty Farms, and just inviting the students and their classes to come and decorate four trees, one for each of the high school classes.”
With the winter nearly upon us, Vanleeuwen said she wanted to help out each class during the slower months of the year.
“I know they do fundraisers all year,” Vanleeuwen said. “So, I just thought it would be kind of different and unique to do it.”
From now until Saturday, Jan. 1, Vanleeuwen said people will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree.
The cost to cast a vote is $1, with each dollar counting as one vote. The Taphouse is rewarding the first-place winner $100, second place $75, third place $50, and fourth place $25. On top of the award money, each grade will also receive the dollar votes. Vanleeuwen said all the money will go toward class trips, projects and other necessities.
“I guess for me, personally, my children went from kindergarten and Lake City High School,” Vanleeuwen said. “So I have three adult children that all graduated here in Lake City, and the school system and the community are pretty important to us as a family.”
With this being the first time she has put on this contest, Vanleeuwen said she would like to invite other classes and school districts to participate next year. She also said she is considering doing a tree lighting along with the contest.
As the students finished decorating their trees on Sunday, Vanleeuwen said she hopes they enjoyed the experience and that they know people have their back.
“I would hope that they know the community is behind them,” Vanleeuwen said.
