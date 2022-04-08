LAKE CITY — Lake City Elementary School first grade teacher Jen Nichols was selected to receive the 2022 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award last week.
In March 2021, Nichols received the 2021 Educator of the Year award from the Michigan Farm Bureau. Now she will be recognized on a national scale.
“It’s really humbling to see that the hard work you’re doing is paying off,” Nichols, who has been with Lake City Schools for nine years, said.
“I think it’s just great for the school and the community and the city to kind of put their name out there because we are such a small community.”
Every year, the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Farm Credit partner to honor teachers who implement agricultural concepts into their lesson plans.
With so many applicants who applied for the award, Nichols said she was surprised to hear she had won.
“I was just shocked because there are so many states,” Nichols said. “There were so many applicants that applied for it.”
“I was pretty excited,” Lake City Elementary School Principal Tyler Hamilton added. “I knew she’d be a strong candidate for it. Her ability to connect with kids in bringing in projects, such as her chickens that she grows.”
“She grew up here, and so she knows the connection to agriculture that our community has. I think that she really just connects really well with the community and our Conservation District and gives the students an opportunity to see what this beautiful place in northern Michigan has to offer.”
Born and raised in Lake City, Nichols said she become a substitute teacher at the school after shifting away from her business career to spend more time with her family. As she gained more experience, Nichols said she fell in love with teaching younger students.
“It was just, like, a good opportunity to kind of get a feel for it,” Nichols said.
After earning her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix, Nichols became a first-grade teacher at the school. As she continued with her teaching career, Nichols said she started implementing different agricultural activities into her lesson plan.
“So, I started out with hatching chicks,” Nichols said. “That was the very first thing I did years ago. I just thought why not. It would be something fun for the kids.”
Since that project, Nichols said she has taken her students to former Lake City Mayor Brad Seger’s maple sugar shack, local Christmas tree farms, and the Missaukee County Conservation District.
“I just think that the kids need to see that the area that we live in is full of opportunities within agriculture,” Nichols said. “I mean, I’ve never had a year where I don’t have a family that lives on a farm or does some type of agriculture, whether it’s Christmas trees, dairy cows, beef cows, chickens.”
With how relevant agriculture is to the area, Nichols said she believes it is important to give her students some hands-on experience with different aspects of the subject.
“I think anytime that you can take them somewhere or bring something into the classroom, or give them like hands-on experience, they definitely remember it,” Nichols said. “It takes it more from just reading out of a textbook and kind of brings it into the real world for them.”
Nichols is set to receive her award in June at the 2022 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in New York. She will be one of seven teachers chosen to receive the award.
“I’m really looking forward to going to New York to receive that award just to get new ideas to bring back for next year and years to come,” Nichols said. “And it’s just neat to be surrounded with other teachers that are passionate about these same types of things.”
