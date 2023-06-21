CADILLAC — A teenager whose last known address is Lake City was charged recently in 84th District Court for allegedly breaking into a Cadillac home.
Zachary Michael Bergey, 18, was charged with breaking and entering in connection with an incident that occurred on June 20.
According to court documents, Bergey allegedly entered a Farrar Street home without the owner’s permission.
If convicted, Bergey faces up to 90 days in jail and/or $500 in fines and costs.
Bergey, who has been released on a personal recognizance bond, is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Bergey on July 9.
