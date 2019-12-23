CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Lake City teen was charged with two methamphetamine-related offenses Thursday after her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Raven Caitlynne-Joy Davidson was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and furnishing contraband to a prisoner, methamphetamine, for her connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Cadillac. If convicted, Davidson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Davidson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
She was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.
