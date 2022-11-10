LAKE CITY — A battle for survival.
That's how Lake City resident and Vietnam veteran Clark Etterman, 76, described his time fighting overseas. From 1967 to 1969, Etterman was in Vietnam.
His experiences aren't ones he talks about much. In fact, Etterman said he has tried his best to move on from his time in the army.
However, it isn't always that easy.
"The stuff that haunts me today always will," he said. "The things that I've seen. You can't erase the things that you've seen."
"You can go blind, but it's still there. It comes back to haunt you, and the older I get, the more it haunts."
Before the war changed his life forever, Etterman was just a kid from Muskegon. Born on May 13, 1946, to Warren and Llowana, Etterman said he was very active as a child. Football, track, baseball, softball, and Boy Scouts were all activities he was involved in.
"Parents weren't involved with their kids back then," he said. "They opened the door at six in the morning as soon as the sun came up, kicked you out the door, and then they'd let you back in at dark."
After his parents separated, Etterman said he came to visit his father in Lake City, who became a grocery store manager. Next thing he knew, Etterman was moving to the area after spending 13 years in Muskegon.
"My first home was next door here at the Lake City Hotel before they tore it down," he said.
Etterman graduated from Lake City High School in 1965 and took an interest in joining the military to learn about cartography. His military connection ran deep as his father was a World War II paratrooper, his uncle served in World War I, and he had relatives who served in the Civil and Revolutionary Wars.
Etterman said the military sounded pretty good versus working in a factory or trying to go to college without much money to pay for it. He had also tried to join the Peace Corps, but was denied at the time.
After his high school principal and football coach encouraged him not to join the military, he attended Muskegon Community College for a semester. Etterman said he wasn't very disciplined or prepared to go to college.
On a whim, he went to talk to a military recruiter later that year.
Etterman said the recruiter was no older than him and wasn't writing anything down when Etterman said he was interested in cartography. Instead, the recruiter asked Etterman about his family's military history and used it as a sales pitch.
"He was just like a car salesman," Etterman said. "He said, 'You want to be like your father don't you?' and I said well I guess so."
Not soon after, Etterman was signing up for the airborne infantry division, like his father.
Etterman went through basic training, advanced individual training with small weapons, and learned how to jump out of a plane with a parachute in jump school. He was then he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in May 1966 and went to Fort Bragg (now called Fort Liberty) in North Carolina.
Etterman's first tour in Vietnam started on March 10, 1967, when he joined the 173rd Airborne Brigade. A month later Etterman was in the midst of his first firefight.
His group was moving through the jungle on April 10, 1967. Etterman said they had made contact with Vietnamese soldiers the night before and one of his friends was killed in a mortar attack.
Etterman was carrying one of two machine guns as his group made its way through the jungle when the person in front of him set off a booby trap. The trap blew off the person's leg and launched shrapnel into both of Etterman's legs.
This is the first time Etterman had been injured in combat.
"I didn't even know it because you're so full of adrenaline," he said.
A firefight ensued and multiple lives were lost on both sides. When the fighting was over, Etterman said they had to carry the injured since a helicopter couldn't come to pick them up.
The group was then taken to a village where Etterman said he saw a Vietnamese girl around his age looking at him. At that moment, Etterman said he realized they were not welcomed there.
"There was no wave," he said. "There was no smile. There was a look of abject hatred and disdain. It really was penetrating."
That was a turning point for Etterman and his mindset toward the war. Since there was no way out other than sustaining a severe injury or death, Etterman said it was a battle for survival and ensuring others in his unit got out alive, too.
"It makes a difference if you think you're fighting for a good cause or something, no matter what it is," he said. "But if you find out it's a corrupt cause, then it's kind of discouraging if you lose belief in what you're doing."
Etterman would receive the first of two bronze stars from the battle and a purple heart due to his wounds.
The jungle became his home for the remainder of his first tour. Etterman said the dense vegetation prevented much sunlight from coming through and resulted in cold nights.
"You're freezing," he said. "You're shivering all night long because of the cold. Your body is reacting to hyperthermia. It was a miserable place."
Etterman said walking through the jungle left him with scars from jungle rot and infection. In the meantime, the opposing army was hiding out and listening to his group march loudly through the brush.
"The North Vietnamese were all there in the shadows," he said. "(They) didn't touch us. They watched every move we made."
"We couldn't find them. We'd find their fires, we'd find their bunkers, but they were invisible."
Etterman's first tour lasted nine months before he headed home in December 1967 for a few months. His second tour began in February 1968.
From February 1968 to October 1968, Etterman was the team leader of a long-range patrol unit. He said the unit consisted of five or six men whose objective was to watch the movements of Vietnamese troops.
"We were there to hunt, to kill, and to capture," he said.
Etterman said most of the fighting he experienced during his second tour were firefights that lasted a few minutes to a few hours.
Nine months later on Oct. 24, 1968, Etterman's tour of duty was over.
When he got home, Etterman said he was down from 150 pounds to 120 pounds. The difference in his appearance was so drastic that his parents walked passed him and approached another soldier they recognized.
Etterman said he was a wreck when he returned home and was tossed aside by the military.
"That's what they did," he said. "You're used up. You're no good to us anymore. Goodbye.
"You're expendable. If you didn't die, you're lucky."
Etterman would go on to attend college again, this time at Lansing Community College. In 1970, he attended Michigan State University and completed his undergraduate in 1972. In 1975, he completed his master's in social work.
Life didn't get easier for Etterman after Vietnam. He said there was no one to talk to about his experience, and no one wanted to listen anyway. Just like in that village back in Vietnam, Etterman said they were not welcomed back to the United States.
"It was an experience that you lived, but it was like something that you stuff away," he said. "You wrap it up in a package and throw it in a corner and try to forget about it."
Etterman said from that point on everything seemed normal, but he was not. He said there were a lot of anger and other emotions. Later on, he would be diagnosed with PTSD.
Etterman's focus shifted to helping people after he graduated from MSU. Before joining the military, Etterman said he was a pacifist and wanted to get back to that.
His work led him to help other veterans, prisoners and hospital patients. In November 1976, he joined the Peace Corps and worked with unemployed youth on the Truk Islands in Micronesia. His second trip took him to Lesotho in Southern Africa where he worked mostly in hospitals.
"I was doing something in the name of peace," he said. "In the name of love."
"I'm not here to kill you. I'm here to learn. I'm here to help."
Since retiring from social work in 2003, Etterman has continued giving back. He has volunteered with the American Red Cross, mentored students at the Lake City High School, and helped with Meals on Wheels.
He also has made time for himself. In 2003, he was accepted into the National Center for PTSD. Having put his past behind him for decades, Etterman said the center saved his life.
"I spent three and a half months in this program for post-traumatic stress disorder," he said. "It changed my life."
Etterman said he learned how to deal with stress and how to cope with his experiences in the war.
Though he still deals with isolation and nightmares of the past, Etterman said he likes to go hiking and reflect on what he's gone through.
Since the war, Etterman said he has a no-kill policy. He doesn't hunt and doesn't own a gun.
"I'm one of those guys that if I see a spider inside my house, I take the spider carefully and put it on a plant," he said. "If it's warm outside, I put the spider outside."
For Veteran's Day, Etterman said he'll walk through the Lake City Cemetery and think back on the friends he lost in the war and others who've passed away over time.
"For me, it's just a time of quiet reflection," Etterman said.
Etterman said there are no winners in war. He doesn't like it when people say he won his bronze stars or thank him for his service. He wants to move on from all that.
Instead, Etterman said he is focused on being a good person.
"I'm just trying to live a good life and do some good stuff," he said.
