LAKE CITY — The new Lake City Wellness Center is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will take place inside the Lake City Middle School, 251 E. Russell St., with the ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 6 p.m.
The center is a collaboration between the Lake City School District and the District Health Department No. 10. In an email sent to the Cadillac News, the department said the center will provide medical and mental health services, health promotion/disease prevention education, and referral services.
The center will be open to youth ages 5 to 21 years old, residing in or going to school in Missaukee County. Those who are uninsured, under-insured, and with public or private insurance.
It will be staffed with a nurse practitioner, a mental health clinician, and a clinical assistant. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students or parents can call for an appointment at (231) 282-9039.
