LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old Lake City woman accepted a plea for her part in a drug-related case in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Danelle Doreen Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 13 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and fourth-degree child abuse will be dismissed at sentencing.
When sentenced, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000. There was an agreement, however, that the minimum sentence the court shall give is not to exceed 35 months.
Bond was continued and this matter will be set for sentencing in the next few weeks.
