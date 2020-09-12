CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Lake City woman was charged recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court with two drug-related offenses stemming from an April incident in Haring Township.
Jasmine Rocheal Engler was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident occurring on April 2 in Haring Township.
If convicted, Engler faces up to 10 years and/or fines as high as $25,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Engler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 3 p.m. on April 2, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post observed a wanted 29-year-old Cadillac man in a vehicle at a local business parking lot in Haring Township, according to a press release by police. A passenger also was in the vehicle and police said the passenger was identified as Engler.
The Cadillac man was arrested, lodged in the Wexford County Jail and the vehicle was searched, according to police. During the search, police said troopers recovered a syringe with an unknown substance inside and a bag containing several needles. The bag also contained a small glass pipe with residue, police said.
The items recovered were sent to the MSP Crime Lab for analysis and those items tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine, according to police. As a result, an arrest warrant was authorized for Engler and after she was located in early September she was taken into custody for the aforementioned charges.
Engler is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 22.
