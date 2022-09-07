LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old Lake City woman was arraigned and accepted a plea Tuesday for her connection with a drug-dealing incident in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jennifer Dawn Maddox was first arraigned on two counts of delivery or manufacture of a schedule 4 narcotic, Suboxone, and one count of furnishing contraband to jail prisoners for her connection with an incident on July 25 in Lake City. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
She eventually pleaded guilty to one count of delivery or manufacture of a schedule 4 narcotic, Suboxone. As part of the plea, the second delivery or manufacture of a schedule 4 narcotic, Suboxone, the jail contraband-related offense and the habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
Also, as part of the plea agreement, Maddox will give truthful testimony against a co-defendant in this case.
Her bond was continued but modified to include conditions she must report to Bear River Health for inpatient treatment by 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 and she must sign a release for participation with community corrections. Maddox also must return to the Missaukee County Jail if released early from treatment.
