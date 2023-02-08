CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Lake City woman faced a single drug-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Catrina Lynn Voelker was charged with one count of possession of amphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, Voelker faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $4,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Voelker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Voelker was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 14.
