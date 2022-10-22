CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Lake City woman was charged with multiple offenses including drug and weapons-related offenses for possessing heroin and a tomahawk during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jacquelyn Renee Pantaleo was charged with one count of possession of heroin less than 25 grams, carrying a concealed weapon, a tomahawk, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the heroin-related offense, Pantaleo faces up to six years in prison and/or $37,500 in fines. She also faces up to 7.5 years in prison or $3,750 in fines on the weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Pantaleo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 25.
