CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Lake City woman faced a methamphetamine-related felony and one misdemeanor driving offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kirstie Lynn Weidman was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of operating a motor vehicle without security for her connection with an incident on June 29 in Cadillac. If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Weidman faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Weidman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
She was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 9.
