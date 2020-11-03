CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Lake City woman faced drug and motor vehicle-related offenses after her arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Kristine Marie Hamilton was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security, and operating a motor vehicle without registration for her connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Hamilton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 10.
