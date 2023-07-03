CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Lake City woman faced methamphetamine and driving-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Eva Marie Maneke was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense for her alleged connection with an incident on June 26 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Maneke faces up to life in prison on the methamphetamine-related offense due to the habitual offender enhancement, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Maneke is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $75,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.