CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Lake City woman faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Autumn Lynn Raymond was charged with possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 27, 2021 in Cadillac. If convicted, Raymond faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Raymond is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.