Lake City woman charged with possession of meth, drugged driving

CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Lake City woman is facing drug and drugged driving-related offenses after she was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Brittney Jane VanDuinen was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated, a controlled substance, for her connection with an incident on Dec. 13 in Selma Township, court records indicate. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. VanDuinen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on M-115 near East 34 Road for failing to stop at a stop sign, according to police. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence and several used and unused syringes were in the vehicle, police said.
VanDuinen was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Police said she stated she had smoked marijuana before being stopped by the trooper and that she had taken prescription drugs earlier in the day. Sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested.
Troopers also seized a small amount of methamphetamine and a passenger, a 21-year-old Williamsburg man, was arrested for an outstanding civil warrant for child support, according to police.
