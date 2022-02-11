CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Lake City woman faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Danica Lynn Jones was charged with possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Aug. 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge and enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Jones faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Jones is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.