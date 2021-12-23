CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Lake City woman was charged with one felony during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Saya Rain Oquin was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on Dec. 21 in Cadillac. If convicted, Oquin faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Oquin was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 28.
