LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old Lake City woman is headed to prison after she was sentenced in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit for a conviction to a charge related to the dealing of methamphetamine.
Danielle Doreen Smith was sentenced to at least 13 months and up to 20 years in prison with 19 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 13 in Lake Township. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and fourth-degree child abuse were dismissed as part of the plea.
In addition to the prison sentence, court documents indicate that Smith also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. The collection also may begin while she is incarcerated.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said the case’s investigation was handled by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a Silent Observer tip. Den Houten said the tip indicated that Smith was selling methamphetamine out of her home.
Based upon the tip, Den Houten said a motorist was stopped for a traffic violation leaving Smith’s residence. He also said that the motorist advised law enforcement that Smith had just sold a small amount of methamphetamine to him. A total of 0.9 grams of methamphetamine was found on the motorist, he said.
As a result of that vehicle stop, Den Houten said a search warrant was sought and used at Smith’s residence and a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. It also was determined that a child lived with Smith at the residence.
As for the sentence, Den Houten said because Smith didn’t have a prior felony criminal record that is why she was given the minimum of 13 months and up to 240 months.
“Since this is her first felony conviction she is eligible for boot camp, which may result in a shorter minimum sentence term,” Den Houten said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.