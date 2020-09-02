MIDLAND CO — A Lake City woman is dead following a plane crash in Midland County.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Dorothy Granger, 64, was a passenger in a plane flown by her husband, William Granger, also aged 64.
The crash happened Tuesday, Sept.1, around 12:45 p.m. The sheriff's office said the plane, a white 1959 Piper PA 24-250 Comanche single engine plane, began having engine trouble while flying in northwesterly direction. Granger attempted an emergency landing in a farm field east of North Sturgeon Road north of East Shaffer Road in Mills Township.
During the emergency landing, "the plane struck a large grass-covered mound of dirt before coming to rest."
Dorothy Granger was pronounced dead at the scene; William Granger was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The Cadillac News has placed a call to the Midland County Sheriff's office for an update on his condition.
The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, as is typical.
