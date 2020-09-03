MIDLAND — A Lake City woman is dead following a plane crash in Midland County.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Dorothy Granger, 64, was a passenger in a plane flown by her husband, William Granger, also aged 64.
Federal Aviation Administration records show that Dorothy and William both had private pilot licenses. William survived the crash and was transported to a Midland-area airport in critical condition.
Their plane, a Piper PA 24-250 Comanche, was built in 1959. The plane was registered to the Grangers' address at the Home Acres Sky Ranch Airport, a fly-in community—also known as an airpark—in Lake City. Friends at the airport called them "Dot" and "Bill."
"She was a very special person," said Sheila Vanderhoof, who lives across from the Granger's home at the airport. "Kind, considering, loving, helpful, funny but in her own right, kind of a quiet person. And she always cared more for her neighbors than anyone, I think, I've ever known."
Don DeRuiter, who owns property at the airport, was also acquainted with the couple.
"I haven't really talked to anybody too much about it," DeRuiter said. "It was a pretty big shock."
Airport friends gathered to reminisce on Wednesday afternoon and to take care of Dot's garden.
"She loved flowers and her garden," Vanderhoof said. "And we just got together, just to support each other and have, you know, a little prayer for her and Bill."
Dot Granger worked for State Farm for more than 30 years before retiring and moving to the airport community with Bill Granger, who worked for Denison University in Ohio. They have a son who lives in Seattle.
The plane crash happened Tuesday, Sept.1, around 12:45 p.m.
The Midland County sheriff's office said the single-engine plane began having engine trouble while flying in a northwesterly direction.
William Granger attempted an emergency landing in a farm field east of North Sturgeon Road north of East Shaffer Road in Mills Township.
During the emergency landing, "the plane struck a large grass-covered mound of dirt before coming to rest," the sheriff's office said in the news release.
The FAA's incident notice says "aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances."
Dorothy Granger was pronounced dead at the scene; William Granger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The Cadillac News has placed calls to the Midland County Sheriff's office for an update on his condition but had not received an update as of press time; Vanderhoof said Bill had been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak but is expected to recover.
Calls to other friends of the couple and the Home Acres manager were not immediately returned.
The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, as is typical of plane crashes. Preliminary reports typically take a couple of weeks, but final reports can take years.
